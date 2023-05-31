Sandefur out at North Little Rock, accepts job with city

Randy Sandefur is stepping down as head football coach at North Little Rock to become the city's director of parks and recreation.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Randy Sandefur is leaving his post as the head football coach at North Little Rock after two years to pursue a new career.

The City of North Little Rock announced on Wednesday that Sandefur, a lifelong resident of North Little Rock, has been appointed the city's director of parks and recreation.

"I love North Little Rock," Sandefur said. "I am excited and honored to be appointed by Mayor Hartwick to work with everyone to rebuild our park and update our recreation centers and local parks."

Sandefur spent all 40 years of his educational career in the North Little Rock School District, helping the Wildcats to three baseball state championships and one football state championship.

He coached football, baseball, girls basketball and track.

"Randy is North Little Rock all the way," North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said. "He has leadership, passion and the energy we need and will be an asset to our whole city."