Saturday's Game vs. Murray State To Start At 1 P.M.

#1 Diamond Hogs host Murray State for a 3-game series beginning Friday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To minimize conflicts for fans attending both the baseball and men’s basketball games, first pitch of the contest between Arkansas and Murray State on Saturday, March 6, will now be at 1 p.m.

The ballgame was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. The change in time will allow fans to also attend that afternoon’s Razorback men’s basketball game against Texas A&M, which is slated to tip off at 4 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.