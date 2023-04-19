SEC releases baseball bracket, schedule for 2023 tournament

The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket has released the schedule for this season, with Arkansas set to play their first game on Wednesday, May 24.

HOOVER, Ala. — As the NCAA Southeastern Conference wrapped up their regular baseball season, the bracket for this season's tournament has been released.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to play their first game of the tournament season on May 24 against the winner of Game 2, either No. 7 Tennessee or No. 10 Texas A&M.

Tennessee beat Florida 8-5 in the 2022 championship game for the program's fourth SEC title, stated the SEC.

The tournament is set for May 23-28 in Hoover, Ala. at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium and features 12 teams, which are seeded 1-12 with a total of 17 games.

The full 2023 SEC Baseball tournament schedule along with brackets can be found here.

