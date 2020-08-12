SEC announces start times/TV for conference games

Arkansas men’s basketball will play nine regular-season games on an ESPN platform, nine times on SEC Network and make its first appearance on CBS since 2015

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas men’s basketball will play nine regular-season games on an ESPN platform (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU), nine times on SEC Network and make its first appearance on CBS since 2015, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The Razorbacks kick off the SEC slate at Auburn on ESPN2 at 6 pm.

Arkansas returns home the following Saturday (Jan. 2) to host Missouri at 11 am on CBS. The last time the Hogs played on CBS was twice in the 2014-15 season – at Kentucky (Feb. 28, 2015) and at Florida (Jan. 31, 2015). The last time CBS broadcast a basketball game from Fayetteville was Feb. 19, 2014, versus South Carolina.