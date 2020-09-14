SEC announces television schedule for soccer and volleyball programs

In addition to 44 total regular season matches, SEC Network will televise the 2020 SEC Soccer Championship, with details to come at a later date.

SEC Soccer Slated for Fall Conference Campaign

The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, SEC-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning Friday, Sept. 18. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents with 22 regular season matchups slated for SEC Network.

All 14 squads will be in action on SEC Network over opening weekend. Saturday, Sept. 19 sees a quadruple header with four straight SEC showdowns that includes Arkansas' 3 p.m. CT game against LSU set for SEC Network. The Hogs' match against Texas A&M (Oct. 4) and at Ole Miss (Oct. 25) will also be available on the SEC Network.

When Arkansas travels to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 11 for a 2 p.m. match against the Crimson Tide, fans can catch the action live on ESPNU. Both remaining home matches against South Carolina (Oct. 16) and Auburn (Oct. 30) will be available to fans on SECN+ with 7 p.m. CT and 6:30 p.m. CT start times respectively.

The SEC Championship will be played November 13-22, in Orange Beach, Ala. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches. Details regarding TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

SEC Volleyball Set for October Start

The 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, SEC-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning Friday, Oct. 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days with 22 total SEC volleyball matches slated for SEC Network.

SEC Network is serving up conference action, with four matches set for SECN the first weekend of the season. Arkansas' season starts in Starkville, Miss. where the Hogs will face the Bulldogs of MSU on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 17-18). Saturday's season opener will be available on SECN+ while Sunday's match will be aired on ESPNU.

Arkansas' home opener against Ole Miss on Oct. 31 will be available to fans on SECN+ and Sunday's match with the Rebels will be aired on the SEC Network at 2 p.m. CT. The following week at Mizzou, Arkansas will catch some TV time for both matches, with Wednesday's (Nov. 4) match versus the Tigers on ESPN and Thursday's (Nov. 5) match on the SEC Network. Both matches in Columbia are slated for a 6 p.m. CT start time.

The final weekend of competition of the fall for the Razorbacks will be on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 13-14), Arkansas and Texas A&M will play on ESPNU on Friday at 7 p.m. CT and SECN+ on Saturday. All game times are subject to change.