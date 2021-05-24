SEC Champion Arkansas Remains No. 1

The Hogs stayed put as the unanimous No. 1 squad in the nation for Week 15 of the season, leading all six major polls released Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks remain the top team in college baseball.

The Hogs stayed put as the unanimous No. 1 squad in the nation for Week 15 of the season, leading all six major polls released Monday. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each kept the Razorbacks atop their respective rankings for the seventh straight week.

It is the ninth time this season that Arkansas, winners of an SEC-record 10 conference series this year, is the undisputed No. 1 team in the country as well as the 13th consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the top spot in at least one of the six polls.

The Razorbacks have the longest streak of consecutive weeks (13) at No. 1 in Baseball America’s top-25 poll since North Carolina was ranked No. 1 for 13 straight weeks during the 2013 campaign.

Arkansas finished the regular season with a 42-10 overall record, including a 22-8 mark in SEC play. The Razorbacks, locked in as the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming SEC Baseball Tournament, tied a program record for most SEC victories in a single season, matching the 1999 squad which also won the regular-season SEC championship and finished with a 22-8 conference record.

The Hogs are back to work this week at the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Top-seed Arkansas will play the winner of eight-seed Georgia vs. nine-seed LSU at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, on the SEC Network.

