BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Univ. of Ark.) – Arkansas head football coach Chad Morris and the senior trio of offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive back Santos Ramirez will represent the Razorbacks at 2018 SEC Football Media Days, which will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, July 16-19.

Arkansas’ contingent is scheduled to make its rotation through the event from 12:30-3:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.

With over 1,200 credentialed media members in attendance, Coach Morris and the student-athletes will participate in multiple interviews with various media outlets throughout the afternoon.

During the four-day event, the Hall of Fame will be home to the coaches’ primary press conferences and serve as the live broadcast headquarters for both ESPN and the SEC Network. The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, which is connected to the Hall of Fame, is the host hotel for the event and will house Radio Row and other media interviews and activities.

The 2018 event will mark the first time SEC Media Days will be held outside the Birmingham, Alabama, area since 1985.

Froholdt’s Quick Hits

• Preseason All-American (Phil Steele).

• Enters senior year as the Power 5’s highest-graded returning guard by Pro Football Focus.

• No. 45 on NFL.com’s Top 150 college football players to watch for 2018.

• Team captain last season as voted by his teammates.

• Three-time member of the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll.

• Did not allow a sack all season across 389 snaps in pass protection in 2017.

Greenlaw’s Quick Hits

• Preseason All-SEC (Lindy’s, Athlon, Phil Steele).

• Enters senior year with 240 career tackles in three seasons (fourth-most by any SEC player during that span (2015-17)).

• Of his 240 career tackles, 153 have come against SEC opponents for an 8.5 per-game average.

• Formed the only SEC tandem with De’Jon Harris in 2017 to each contribute at least 100 tackles.

• Only six other FBS programs enter 2018 with multiple returning players who recorded at least 100 tackles last season.

• Registered a career-high six games with 10+ tackles last season … Boasts 11 such games across his three seasons (tied for the second-most in the SEC over the last three seasons).

Ramirez’s Quick Hits

• Preseason All-SEC (Phil Steele’s Third Team, Athlon’s Third Team)

• Graduated in December 2017 with a degree in recreation and sport management.

• Team captain last season as voted by his teammates.

• One of three players the country to contribute at least 60 tackles, an interception, eight pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 2017.

• Ball-hawking safety, who last season tied for the team lead in pass breakups (8), led the team in forced fumbles (3) and recorded one interception.

• Finished third on the team and first among defensive backs in tackles (63).

