FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson each had a double-double, and No. 11 Texas A&M beat 20th-ranked Arkansas 84-77. Jones finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds and Johnson had 11 points and 10 boards. Makayla Daniels made a layup to make it 61-all - the first tie since 5-5 - with 6:24 left in the game but Carter answered with a layup to give A&M the lead for good. The Aggies made 15 of 20 from the free-throw line in the final six minutes. Arkansas attempted just 13 total foul shots, making nine.