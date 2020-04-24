JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — Aaron Ford started playing baseball when he was four.

"I love the game," he said. "Some people may say it's slow but it's so relaxing to play."

He's been part of Jessieville's varsity team since freshman year, and helped the Lions make back-to-back state tournaments in 2017 and 2018.

"My freshman year, we won just about every game," said Ford. "We made it to state and going from district tournaments to regional tournaments to state with all my buddies, it was a blast."

Ford will stay close to home after graduation.

"I plan on going to National Park to pursue a criminal justice degree, and I'm going to be a Game and Fish officer," he said. "And while I'm there I'm going to try and walk on to National Park and play for my two years there."

And it's his love of the outdoors that inspired him to pursue a career with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

"Just being able to go outside and be able to look at a different scenery every day instead of the highway," he said of why he wanted to head down that particular career path. "It's really what got me interested in being a Game and Fish officer."

Aaron is chasing his dreams, and he wants to remind his teammates at Jessieville to do the same.

"Pursue your dreams, just as you would anything in life," he said, "and never give up."