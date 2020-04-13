SHERWOOD, Ark — Bella Ringgold has played softball since she was four years old, and was looking forward to her senior season until it was cut short by COVID-19.

"Everyone was pretty devastated", she said about finding out that the Arkansas Activities Association had canceled the remainder of the spring sports season. "Especially the seniors, there's four of us. Everyone was just shocked that we weren't going to be able to finish our season. Lots of tears. Everybody cried a lot."

A member of the Bears softball program since 9th grade, Bella has spent the last three years on varsity.

"I love all the friendships I've made these last four years," said Ringgold. "I love it when you play tournaments, because I get to spend time with my friends."

But it isn't the games or the wins that she'll miss the most.

"I'm definitely going to miss my whole team," she said. "The coaches...and probably just being to play every day."

After high school, Bella plans to take a different career path, preparing for a life as a firefighter in Central Arkansas.

"I have to wait until I'm old enough, actually. I can't start until I'm 21," Ringgold said about starting at the Fire Academy. When asked what drew her to firefighting, she said simply, "I just think it's pretty cool."

But before she leaves Sylvan Hills to blaze her own trail, she has one final message for her Bears teammates.

"I just want to let them know that I really love them," she said. "I'm definitely going to miss them. And I hope next year they're going to do really big things."