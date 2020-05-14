HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Brady Prince really believed that he was going to get a chance to play his senior season at Lakeside.

"I was kind of in shock because I never thought it would happen to us," he said. "I never really thought our season would get taken away, I heard other states were getting there's taken but I didn't think it was going to be real."

A starter on varsity since his freshman year, Prince has been playing baseball since he was four.

"It's one of the hardest sports to truly get a grasp of and be good at," Prince said, when asked what it was that he loved most about the sport. "You're going to fail 7 times out of 10 so you gotta keep working at it and keep pushing yourself."

One of the things that he'll miss the most about playing for Lakeside is just simply being a Ram.

"Playing in front of the fans and supporting our school," he said. "People think that Lakeside is a smaller school, 'they're not going to come out and beat us' and we've proven a lot of teams wrong and we've just done a lot of good at Lakeside."

Prince will continue his playing career at Crowder College, a junior college in Missouri, before transferring to a four-year program.

"I went up there and just their facilities and their program and how they develop baseball players," he said about why he chose to go to Crowder College. "They're just all around a really good JUCO and I just thought that was the best fit for me to get better and keep my baseball career going."

While at Crowder, he also hopes to kick-start his future career as a baseball coach and history teacher.

"I've always wanted to be a coach," Prince said. "My dad was my coach for a little bit so I've always been close to him and learning different stuff and different drills and things to better myself as a player and a coach."

Prince has one final thing to say to his team before he moves on to the next stage in his life.

"To the players I would just tell them to keep working and keep pushing because the competition is only going to get harder," he said. "And to the coaches, just tell them goodbye and thanks for all you've done for me."