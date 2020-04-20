HOT SPRINGS, Ark — Softball has had a huge impact on Courtney Tuckerman's life.

She started playing the sport when she was 12, and since moving to Lake Hamilton in 9th grade, she's found a home on the Wolves softball team.

"I really just found softball as my safe place," she said. "It kept me out of trouble, it kept my grades good. I love that team more than anything."

It's not just the team. Tuckerman also drew inspiration from Lake Hamilton head coach Amy Teague.

"I love her to death, she's the best coach I've ever had," said Tuckerman. "She would give me inspirational speeches, like any coach does, but she was always there for me and she just had that impact on me to do good in life and succeed in everything I do."

One of only two seniors on the Wolves' roster, Courtney was understandably disappointed when she found out that the season had been canceled. But she's been working hard to keep things in perspective.

"I realized there was nothing I could do, there was nothing anyone could do to prevent this," she said. "I believe that everything happens for a reason. I know I'm not the only impacted by it, that the entire world is impacted by it, so I can't really blame myself for it and I can't be upset about it."

Courtney will stay in Hot Springs to go to college, attending National Park to stay near home, while majoring in psychology in order to become a social worker in foster care.

"They just started their softball program last year," Tuckerman added, "and I haven't really made my mind up, but there's more than likely that I will end up playing there as well."

Her final message to next year's seniors is a motto she lives by as well.

"To live every day like it's your last, play every game like it's your last. Don't take any practice for granted."