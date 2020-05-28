LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Emily Cortez grew up loving football so she jumped at the first chance she got to play for Hall during her junior year.

"When I got the opportunity, one of the coaches told me to come into his office and he'll get my paperwork set up. So I got it set up the next day," she said. "I really enjoyed it a lot."

Although it was only two seasons, she'll miss every part of being a Warrior.

"Just the teammates, just working together as a team. Just being able to throw the ball, tackle people," said Cortez, adding, "the Friday nights when we had the actual games. Just seeing the crowd and seeing people cheering for us, that was really nice."

Emily knows what it is like to be on the sidelines too, she was an assistant coach for the girls soccer team.

"I think I like coaching more," she said. "Just being able to tell other people and being able to give them my experience and guide them to be better. It felt great."

Emily is enrolled in the Tulsa Welding School and will be leaving in July to start her classes.

"I like working on cars and building stuff, so welding I thought would be a great opportunity for me," she said.

She is also talking with the National Guard about enlisting and eventually doing welding while in the Army.

"My uncle was in the Army," said Cortez when asked what interested her in enlisting. "He did say that they do have many benefit, and it is fun, after the training and everything."

Through everything, she's kept a positive outlook, and that's something that she wants to share with others.

"Stay strong and always keep your head up no matter what's going on around you," said Cortez. "Always strive for your goals because in the end you'll be a great success."