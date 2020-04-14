HOT SPRINGS, Ark — Gage Golden has played baseball since he was four.

"I was the youngest of all the kids," he said, "but I happened to be the biggest, so I fit in perfectly."

And he's been on Lakeside's varsity team since he was a freshman. Some of his best memories have happened in a Rams uniform.

"My favorite memory has to be during a spring break tournament," said Golden, "in the championship game my freshman year. As a freshman I didn't expect to be playing much, or at all, but that changed in the fifth inning during that game. My coach decided it was best to put me in to pitch and I worked as hard as I could. And there was two runners on base with no outs and I was just trying to work as hard as I can. We ended up getting out of that jam and we ended up coming home with the trophy."

When he's not on the field, Golden is a standout on Lakeside's fishing team.

"We were able to win the first Lakeside tournament we've ever had," he said, talking about going out with his partner to catch a six-pound bass. The best part of the experience was, "proving my dad wrong".

Next year, he will continue playing baseball at National Park College in Hot Springs.

"Their baseball team is starting to develop, which is turning into a really good team," Golden said. "I know they have really good academics over there, so I can go and get my academics done for free."

While there, he's planning to study game and fish biology, eyeing a potential career with Arkansas Game and Fish.

"Ever since I was little, I've had an amazing time with my family going out there to the lake or the creek, wherever we're spending time," Golden said. "Fishing and catching my first fish with my dad and my grandpa. I want to keep wildlife and fish around for future generations to enjoy.

But no matter what the future holds, he'll never forget his time as an athlete at Lakeside.

"I'm probably going to miss the coaches and the players the most," Golden said. "Without them I wouldn't here. They're always there for me and they've always got my back, and I've always got their back and it's just one big old brotherhood."