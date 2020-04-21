MALVERN, Ark — Gavin Chaney began playing baseball when he was four, and found his passion for the game almost immediately after he started in t-ball.

"It just made me feel like home, pretty much," Chaney said. "Made me comfortable, have fun around with my friends and all that."

He's spent the last four season on Glen Rose's varsity baseball team, helping the Beavers make a run to the state semifinals in 2018.

"That year we had all the seniors, all my brothers really," he said. "We acted like family."

That year, Glen Rose won both District and Regionals before falling to Horatio 5-0 in the 3A semifinal.

"We came up and made it all the way to state but was one game short," Chaney remembered. "I got to pitch in it, and help them out really, and just have fun with them."

Like many athletes throughout Central Arkansas, Chaney's parents were the first to break the news of the Arkansas Activities Association canceling the remainder of the spring season.

"It was really sad, because I was really looking forward to the season, going out and having fun," said Chaney. "Just really sad."

After graduation Chaney wants to get to work. He'll be staying close to home and attending a trade school, pursuing a career as an electrician.

"I kind of had it narrowed it down to if I didn't want to go to college, I was going to try and go do something else in trade school," he said. "Electrician was one of those."

Although the season was cut short, it was still fun. And that's what Chaney wants next year's team to remember most.

"Just go out there and have fun, do your best because you never know when it's your last."