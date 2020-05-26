MCGEHEE, Ark. — Jadacee Glover has been playing basketball since elementary school, and she loved every part of playing for McGehee.

"Honestly just being able to run up and down the court, balling all over the place, jumping as high as I can to get the jump ball, rebound it," she said. "I'm going to miss everything that basketball was to me."

Like her fellow seniors throughout the state, she was devastated when her final year was cut short due to COVID-19.

"I was a little hurt at first because there was a lot of things that I witnessed other seniors do that I came to understand that I wasn't going to be able to do," said Glover. "At my school we do a senior parade, we do a senior run through the high school, and then we do a senior walk through to the elementary. It was just really hurtful because I was looking forward to doing all these things for so many years."

But she'll always hold on to her favorite memory from her time as an Owl.

"Winning the Dumas Christmas tournament with my teammates," she said. "For three years we were unable to win, and it hadn't been won by our senior high team in maybe three or four other years prior to that. We had been wanting to bring the trophy home for so long, and when we finally brought it home it was such an exciting moment."

Next fall Jadacee will be attending Arkansas State University, majoring in biological sciences with the goal of one day going into pediatrics.

"I love children with a passion," she said. "They're our future and I want to do whatever I can to help them get better."

And this experience has driven home the need to always give it her all.

"Live life to the fullest in a safe way, but go out, have fun," Glover said. "If you're playing a sport, leave it all on the court, field, whatever it is that you do, leave it all out there like it's your last moment, because you never do know when it's your last moment."