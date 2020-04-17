NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Katelyn McMahan wanted one final year playing alongside her fellow seniors.

"Our senior class, I've actually been playing with them since I was 10 and so we've all played together all the way up until now," said McMahan. "It's going to be tough not playing with them this coming season and I was hoping to finish it with them."

North Little Rock got in just two games before the Arkansas Activities Association implemented a dead period for spring sports before ultimately canceling the remainder of the season on April 9.

"I was just so disappointed," McMahan said. "We started out so strong playing and I knew that we were going to big things this season and to know that it was unknown, it made me so upset."

Some of the her best memories have come in a Lady Wildcats uniform, especially the state semifinals against Bryant during her freshman year.

"The semifinals that we played in was against Bryant and they already beat us twice that year so we were kind of the underdog and beating them to go to the finals was the best feeling."

Katelyn will continue playing softball in college, going just up the road to Conway to join the Bears program at Central Arkansas.

"It's really close to home," McMahan said of why she chose to commit to UCA. "The coaching staff is a really good fit for me and I really love the campus. It's very homey."

While there, McMahan plans to study psychology, while hopes of becoming a sports psychologist.

"Dealing with sports you learn a lot about the psychology aspect," she said. "So I'd like to go that direction and help other athletes with that part."