LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Layne Wilson hasn't been playing soccer all that long. She joined the Robinson program in her sophomore year, but was looking forward to her senior season.

"This was the year that we could've had a chance to win state," she said. "Knowing that it was my final season and I wasn't going to get to play was kind of a bummer."

A three-sport athlete for the Senators, Wilson played volleyball in the fall and split her time in the spring between soccer and track and field.

"I would do soccer practice one day and the next day I would have track," she explained. "They didn't really clash that much so it wasn't that hard, it was just a lot of work."

But being a part of so many teams allowed her to make a lot of friends.

"I'll probably miss the people the most," said Wilson, "because they push me to be the best that I could. If I had limits they would push me past my limits to make me not just a better athlete, but a better person as well."

After graduation Wilson will be attending Ouachita Baptist University. She knew it was the place for her the moment she set foot on campus.

"It's kind of cheesy," she said," but it just felt right. All the people that I encountered were kind and welcoming and so I just saw myself there for the next four years."

She's undecided about her major, but one of the areas she's interested in is early childhood education.

"Over the past couple of years I've been on a couple of mission trips and working with kids there opened my eyes to how much I loved working with kids," Wilson said.

Though she's planning on playing intramurals at OBU, it's not quite the same. And she wants this year to serve as a reminder to appreciate every moment.

"Don't take anything for granted," she said. "As you can see, everything has been canceled and cut short at a very short notice of time, so just enjoy ever moment that you have."