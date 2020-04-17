LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Makenzie Fleming has played softball since she was seven, and like seniors throughout the state, she was devastated when she found out her final season had been cut short.

"I was really disappointed because I knew we were going to have a really good season this year," she said. "In our team app our coach sent us a message with a screen shot with what the Triple A had said and he was just like, 'I'm sorry the season ended the way it did."

She's been on varsity since she was a freshman and has made some of her favorite memories alongside her teammates.

"My favorite part is just having fun with my team and just bonding and everything like that," said Makenzie. "The game days and just the practices were so fun with all the girls."

Although she's disappointed about her softball career at Parkview ended, she has big plans for what comes next.

"After high school I'm going to Missouri State, and I won't be pursuing softball, but I will be majoring in psychology," she said. "I just have an interest in learning about people and the mind."

And she wants to leave behind some words of wisdom for the next class of Patriots.

"To all the underclassmen I would definitely say, don’t give up, keep practicing, trying and working hard. Next season you have to come hard because this one we didn’t get to see it all the way through. My coaches I’d say I miss you and I’m sorry we didn’t get to finish this season out."