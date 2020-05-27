SALINE COUNTY, Ark — Tanner Oden has been playing football since he was four, and his favorite part of the game is the bond that he built with his teammates.

"It was just getting to know everybody, working as a team and getting stronger together," he said. "Just going out there and trying to do your best a team to win."

An integral part of the line at Harmony Grove Haskell, Oden will miss Friday nights spent in a Cardinals uniform.

"It's just going to be able to see your friends and after a Friday night game," he said, "being able to talk to your coaches and watch film and be together and be able to watch it all come together."

This fall Tanner will be stepping out of his comfort zone, going to Geneva College in Pennsylvania to continue his football career.

"They run as close an offense as we do at Harmony Grove," Oden said when asked why Geneva was the right school for him, "so it's just a great opportunity to try something different and live my dream ever since I was a kid. I feel ready and I'm glad I got this opportunity. I know a lot of people that didn't get to do that so it's just a great blessing to be able to go further."

He plans to study physical education with the dream of one day being a football coach.

"Ever since I was a kid I've looked up to them and respected them," said Oden, "and just seen their work ethic and I just want to do that when I get older."

And he's already putting his dream into practice with words of wisdom for next year's seniors.

"Just be keep going and get better," he said. "I know with all this stuff they're struggling to practice and stuff but just do their best and do what they can."