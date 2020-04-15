BENTON, Ark. — Traevion Maxwell has played baseball since he was seven, but because of football, he didn't decide to try out for Benton until he senior season.

"I didn't have workouts for football," he said. "The coaches were cooperative with me and they loved me, so I was like, why not?"

As bad luck would have it, he never got to step foot on the field.

"Unfortunately I got hurt during football season," said Maxwell, who missed the Panthers' six game before the dead period was imposed by the Arkansas Activities Association. The AAA moved to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season on April 9.

"I had lots of fun," Maxwell said, despite not being able to play in any games. "I mean, I know most of the guys from the football team so I still felt those connections with those guys and I just love them."

Next year Traevion will play football at Arkansas Tech, while he studies to pursue a career in the FBI.

"I watch a lot of criminal shows and Criminal Minds and stuff like that," he said when asked about what drew him to a career in criminal justice. "I just want to be in that field."

But before he goes, he has a message for his fellow Panthers.

"I would just say greater is coming and for our seniors, I just want to say that the circumstances now should not shape that we had in the future. Just because we had a minor setback doesn't mean that we can't have a major comeback."