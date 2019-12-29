MILWAUKEE — Poor shooting and foul problems buried the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday in a 106-54 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles before a crowd of 16,242 at Fiserv Forum.

The Bears (3-10) shot 31.1 percent overall and made just 4 of 20 (20 percent) from three-point range. Couple that with 27 fouls that led to 23 made free throws (out of 36) for the Golden Eagles (10-2) and it led to a one-sided affair. Marquette shot 54.7 percent from the field, including 13 of 26 from beyond the three-point line, and got a game-high 30 points from All-American Markus Howard to win the first meeting between the teams.

Just one player, junior guard Rylan Bergersen, managed double figures with 10 points for the Bears, who closed out the non-conference portion of their schedule. They return to Southland Conference play on Jan. 2 at Houston Baptist, trying to extend their league mark to 3-0.

The Bears were called for 17 fouls in the first half, leading to a 19-of-29 performance at the free-throw line by the Golden Eagles, good for a 57-24 Marquette lead. That 57 points tied the most allowed at the half by the Bears this season, along with Top 10 Duke.

UCA had four players with three fouls and three more with two fouls at the break. Howard, the younger brother of former UCA star Jordan Howard, scored 25 of his points in the first half in only 13 minutes of action, hitting 4 of 6 from three-point range, including his first three attempts of the game. The Howard brothers became the top scoring brother duo in NCAA history last week, surpassing Stephen and Seth Curry and Larry and Eddie Bird.

The Bears, who ended up with two starters and three total players (Hayden Koval, Jared Chatham and Aaron Weidenaar) fouling out, trailed by as much as 53 points midway through the second half as the Golden Eagles had 10 different players score, including four in double figures. Theo John, a solidly built 6-foot-9 junior forward, had 12 points for Marquette, with Sacar Anim and Ed Morrow adding 11 each. The Golden Eagles scored 34 points off of UCA turnovers and had 38 fast-break points.

UCA's leading scorer Eddy Kayouloud was held to six points, 10 below his season average. Koval, UCA's starting center, went scoreless while battling foul trouble. Freshmen Lewis McDaniel and Masai Olowokere both contributed seven points and a three-point basket off the bench for the Bears, who finished with 20 turnovers and just 10 assists.

The Bears won their first two SLC games, beating Incarnate Word 88-82 in overtime and topping Texaa A&M-Corpus Christi 71-67 a week ago. The Bears travel to Houston to take on the HBU Huskies next Thursday.