Shorter College completes inagural sports seasons

Jenine Bell is leading the charge at Shorter College, which wrapped up its first year of sports in decades.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shorter College in North Little Rock is one of a kind. It's the only school in the country that's private, a junior college and a historically Black college.

This year, Shorter completed its first full year of sports in decades, competing in men's and women's basketball.

Jenone Bell is the athletic director and women's head basketball coach, while Andre Williams serves as the assistant athletic director and head coach of the men's basketball team.

"You just try to be organized," Bell said. "I try to write down things because a lot can happen in a day. It took a lot in terms of budgeting and getting started."

Shorter played its inaugural season as a member of Region 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Arkansas is loaded with basketball talent, and the Bulldogs have been able to secure a few in-state players to get their athletic programs started.

"In terms of getting local kids, it's getting better," Bell said. "We had one on the women and more on the men. As we go on, we'll have more local kids."

Shorter College is a school that's seen substantial growth in enrollment over the last few years, and the excitement for athletics is already a popular talk on campus. In addition to adding dorms this fall, the school is hoping to add additional sports in the near future.