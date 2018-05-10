SALINE COUNTY (THV11) - Our showcase game of the week takes us down to the Saline River Rivalry as Harmony Grove Haskell hosts Bauxite.

These two underdogs already exceeding expectations in 2018 through five weeks. 5-0 Bauxite led by third year head coach Daryl Patton takes their win streak on the road. "First two years, first year Harmony Grove really took it to us. These seniors were little pups, little sophomores.Last year was a really good, tight ballgame they won at the end. So our kids our hungry. We'd like to get that trophy here".

The Cardinals have taken back-to-back meetings over the Miners and they're hoping for three straight. First year head coach Mike Guthrie has his team playing with an underdog mindset and it's paying off. Harmony Grove Haskell 4-1 heading into Friday night's showdown.

"If you would've told people that Harmony Grove and Bauxite would be for a potential playoff spot with playoff implications they would've fallen out of their chari laughing. These kids have come a long way and they know how important this game is."

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM Friday night.

