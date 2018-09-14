LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - Week 3 showcase game of the week features of a battle of the Panthers.

While their mascot's are the same, Cabot and Benton's offensive philosophies could not be any different. For nearly 40 years Mike Malham has perfected his Dead T offense and power running game to 299 wins. A victory over Benton Friday would make Malham just the second Arkansas high school football coach ever to reach 300.

"See I wouldn't have even known that if you hadn't said something. I tried not to even worry about that. Just knowing that this is my last year I just am enjoying these kids and win or lose they give everything they've got." Senior running back T.J. Rogers is determined to get his head coach this historic win.

"It would mean a lot. All of those gassers and all those early mornings to get him to 3-0 and also that 300th win."

It will be anything but easy for Cabot on the road in a hostile environment. Benton head coach Brad Harris knows to beat Cabot, you've got to stop the run. "They've thrown the football two times in two ball games. So they're right there in your face. They're going to have 8-10 minute drives at some point throughout the game and we can't get impatient."

Senior Jenson White agrees and says this offense must pick up the defense when they're on the field. "Well first off, of offense we're going to have to score on every drive."

THV11's Hayden Balgavy will be live from Benton Friday night.

