Showcase Game of the Week Preview — MAUMELLE, Ark. (THV11) - Maumelle plays host to former 5A West rival Vilonia in the Showcase Game of the Week.

The Hornets coming off a big week one victory over Pea Ridge look to build off their 1-o record. Head coach Kirk Horton is all too familiar with the Eagles. "Us moving from the 5A West to the 5A Central it's pretty cool to continue an old rivalry and play these guys in week 2".

Maumelle has some serious weapons on the field including the reigning winner of Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week, Zyon Slade. "It'll be a challenge and it's not going to be easy like normal but we'll be ready to play."

As for the Eagles, they're ready for the challenge. Head coach Todd Langrell begins his first season leading Vilonoia. "I thought we started out real good the first series, and then from that point forward we got down. I thought our effort wasn't where it needed to be, I thought we needed to be better tacklers. You know, that's the things that we're trying to fix as a coaching staff: when things don't go our way all the time, we've got to fight out of the whole and make things happen for ourselves."

Jordan Britton is well aware of the adjustments the Eagles need to make this week. "Going in to game two, it's more about working every single play, making sure every guy does their job and making sure we fly to the ball and do our job offensively."

THV11's Hayden Balgavy will be live from Maumelle Friday night.

© 2018 KTHV