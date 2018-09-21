LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - A rivalry separated by the Arkansas River renewed Friday night as North Little Rock hosts Little Rock Central.

The defending 7A champion Charging Wildcats head into conference play with a 3-0 record. All 3 of their wins against out of state competition. Jamie Mitchell's team now opens conference play against one of their biggest rivals. The Cats will be heavy favorites in this ball game but Mitchell says you can throw the records out when it comes to these two.

"Heck we go over there last year and we trailed 21-14 at halftime. I've been in this business a long time and with rivalry games you just never know." Senior running back Tyler Day expects a crazy crowd on Friday night. "You know just bringing the city out. Everybody in Central Arkansas wants to see Little Rock and North Little Rock and it's always great when we play each other".

As for the Tigers, it's a new era for Central football. Kent Laster takes over for legend Scooter Register and he wants to rebuild the identity of Tiger football. "I think we've been pretty sharp. Obviously we won't know until we actually get out there and play."

Seniors like Keylin Holloway have never defeated North Little Rock and they want to make some history. "I want it really bad. We haven't been them since I've been here, but I know in history, we beat them a lot. I just want to get one under my belt."

