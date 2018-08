FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) - In 24 days Arkansas fans can see first hand six new bronze Hog statues outside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs stand 20 feet high and 30 feet wide on the Northeast side of the stadium. The statues honor the 1964 national championship team.

Arkansas kicks off the season September 1st against Easter Illinois.

