Slocum named to Nancy Lieberman preseason watch list

Slocum has become a staple on the Nancy Lieberman Watch List, as this will be her third consecutive season on the preseason watch list

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Redshirt senior guard Destiny Slocum was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Slocum was one of 20 lead guards to make the watch list, which recognizes the top players at the position in women’s college basketball.

Slocum has become a staple on the Nancy Lieberman Watch List, as she was named a finalist for the award during her redshirt sophomore season, while garnering top-10 consideration a season ago. This will be her third consecutive season on the preseason watch list.

Slocum was uber effective from the point guard spot during her two years at Oregon State, as she averaged 15.2 points per game, 4.6 assists per game and 3.2 rebounds per game, while shooting at a 45.2 percent clip from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. Slocum’s stats were anything but hollow, though, as she helped lead Oregon State to a combined 49-17 record during her time there, including a run to the Sweet 16 during the 2018-19 season. Oregon State finished the 2019-20 season at 23-9 and ranked 14th in the AP Poll.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.