FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwestern State's Tyler Smith blasted 3 home runs and 7 RBI's as the Demons defeated Arkansas 10-7 Wednesday afternoon.

The loss snaps Arkansas' 6 game losing streak as they hope to return to form this weekend against Tennessee. Smith 3rd and final home run in the 9th inning off of closer Matt Cronin all but secured the victory for the Demons.

Marshall Denton got the start for Arkansas tossing 3.0 IP surrendering 4 earned runs on five hits along with three strikeouts.

Dominic Fletcher highlighted the offense for Arkansas behind his 1st inning grand slam. Fletcher finished 2-5 with 4 RBI.

The Razorbacks will host #18 Tennessee for a three game series beginning Friday.

First pitch is set for 6:30 on SEC Network+