Soccer gets national TV appearances — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With the 2018 season set to begin this weekend for Razorback Soccer, fans will have the opportunity to not only catch a great slate of matches at Razorback Field, but also on television and online via the Watch ESPN app.

Arkansas’ home matchups against Texas A&M (Sept. 20) and Missouri (Sept. 27) will both be broadcast on the SEC Network, as well as online via the Watch ESPN app. The Razorbacks also picked up a regional audience via Cox Sports for their match at McNeese State (Aug. 26).

With the two SEC Network pickups, both matches against the Aggies and Tigers will have new start times of 6 p.m.

Other home matches will be televised online only via SEC Network+ with the exception of the match against Nebraska-Omaha (Aug. 24). Most, if not all, of the road conference slate will be on SEC Network+, the online-only arm of the SEC Network, which can be accessed via WatchESPN.com or the Watch ESPN app. Those schedules will be released by each school as the season draws near.

2018 Television Schedule | all times central

Sun, Aug 26 – Arkansas at McNeese State, 4 p.m. (Cox Sports)

Thu, Sept. 20 – Texas A&M at Arkansas, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Thu, Sept. 27 – Missouri at Arkansas, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

This year marks the second year in a row that Razorback Field has hosted at least two nationally televised matches. The first match this year is set for Thursday, Sept. 20 against Texas A&M, a rematch of last year’s SEC Tournament final.

A week later, Arkansas will host the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 27, with first kick at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Razorbacks and Tigers have not faced each other since 2016, but Arkansas has come out victorious in four of its last five dating back to 2012.

The league office also unveiled that the entire SEC Tournament held in Orange Beach, Alabama, will once again be televised on the SEC Network. The tournament runs from Oct. 28 – Nov. 4, at the Orange Beach Sports Complex.

© 2018 KTHV