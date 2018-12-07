The Little Rock Rangers are celebrating their first postseason win in club history.

The Rangers secured a 1-0 win against Tulsa Athletic Wednesday night – a win that came during the team’s first ever home playoff game at War Memorial Stadium.

Rangers president and founder Jonathan Wardlaw said home field advantage is key in National Premiere Soccer League. The Red Watch independent supporters group were among the hundreds of fans who cheered on the Rangers Wednesday night.

“[The Rangers] finished second in the league so we've finally got our first playoff game at War Memorial Stadium, so it's a dream come true to have it here,” fan Neal Hollis said.

Founded in 2016, the Rangers are in their third season – making this year’s post season success even sweeter.

“To be in the third year, we want to keep making steps forward and we are,” Wardlaw said. “We have a better record this year; we're able to host, so we're happy."

Last season, the Rangers’ average attendance ranked in the top 5 highest of the National Premiere Soccer League’s 98 teams, Wardlaw said.

“Here in Arkansas, I know football and basketball and baseball are king, but this game is the most popular in the world,” Hollis said. “Five billion people can’t be wrong, right?”

Following Wednesday’s victory, the Rangers advance to play Wichita on the road.

