LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Let's go, Rangers! It’s the most loved sport in the world… soccer or futbol! And Little Rock’s own team is needing our help!

The Little Rock Rangers Soccer Club just beat the number one ranked team in the country in the National Premier Soccer League, Laredo Heat.

This means the club is set to travel to Miami, Florida and take on Miami FC 2 at Saint Thomas University on Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

The Rangers have won seven games in a row and just recently secured their title as the champions of the Heartland Conference. On July 14, they beat FC Wichita 5 to 3 after penalty kicks.

While the team is on a massive high, fundraising is still needed to help them succeed. Because the NPSL is lower level soccer, the Little Rock Rangers don’t have huge corporate funding or sponsorships like MLS does.

They are a self-funded organization, so everything comes out of their own pockets. The team has estimated they’ll need $20,000 for transportation, food, and board.

If the team can’t reach the $20,000 goal on their GoFundMe page, they’ll have to forfeit.

Help us, help them! Let's raise them some money! Go Rangers!

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

© 2018 KTHV