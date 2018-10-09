SEARCY, Ark. – Southern Arkansas scored on two fumble recoveries including one late in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 7 Harding 28-23 in Great American Conference action Sunday at First Security Stadium. The game was originally schedule for Saturday but was moved to Sunday due to inclement weather.

Harding is now 1-1 on the season and in the GAC and plays Southern Nazarene Saturday in Bethany, Oklahoma. Southern Arkansas won for the second straight week and is one of only three teams in the GAC with 2-0 records.

Harding led 17-7 at halftime, but Southern Arkansas constructed two long scoring drives, an 89-yard drive late in the third quarter and a 78-yard drive in the fourth quarter. Both drives ended with touchdown passes from quarterback Barrett Renner.

The second touchdown pass gave Southern Arkansas a 21-17 lead with 7:53 left in the game. Harding advanced to the SAU 42 on its next drive, but Southern Arkansas's Malik Preston forced his third fumble of the game, and DaVondrick Lison recovered the fumble and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. The score gave Southern Arkansas a 28-17 lead with 53 seconds remaining.

Harding answered quickly with three passes that covered 58 yards with Kohl Blickenstaff scoring on a 35-yard pass from Preston Paden with 28 seconds left. Harding's two-point conversion attempt was no good, and the Bisons trailed by five.

Harding attempted an on-side kick that was recovered by Southern Arkansas's Jared Lancaster, and the Muleriders ran out the clock.

Harding opened the game with touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Tristan Tucker scored on a 10-yard run, and Paden scored on a quarterback sneak with 4:52 left in the first quarter that gave Harding a 14-0 lead.

Southern Arkansas cut the lead in half on Brock Floyd's fumble recovery for a touchdown with 8:15 left in the second quarter. Cameron Scott kicked a 30-yard field goal with 2:24 left before halftime to set the score at the break.

© 2018 KTHV