Southland announces spring volleyball schedule

CONWAY, Arkansas — The Central Arkansas volleyball team will get a chance to expand on its season as the Southland Conference announces a spring volleyball season.



UCA will get a chance to compete in conference play as they initiate a part two to their season as they will compete in both fall and spring seasons.



This schedule shift will begin for the Sugar Bears Feb. 4 as they start their conference slate at Houston Baptist. From that point, they will take part in a 12-match seven-week regular season. This regular season will lead up to an end of the year conference tournament.



The No. 1 seed will host the SLC tournament, as only the top four teams will compete in the postseason tournament April 2-3. NCAA Tournament selections are scheduled to happen Apr. 4, with the first matches set for Apr. 8.



UCA hosts six different teams at home and travels for another six matches. The Sugar Bears will play every team in the conference during that span. UCA will play every game on Thursday and Saturday, besides at McNeese State (Feb. 23) and at Northwestern State (March 2), which will happen on a Tuesday.



If scheduling conflicts arise, coaches can agree to postpone games, but only if both sides agree to the postponement.



The Sugar Bears will host their first home game in this new format, Feb. 11, when they host UIW.