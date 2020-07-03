LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Travelers have announced several promotional dates for the 2020 season.

The Travs will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 9 at 7:10 p.m. This will be the opening night of the 14th season of Travs Baseball at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Travs also announced “Otey’s Splash Pad” will be coming to the ballpark this summer. According to their release, the splash pad is an exciting addition that will offer a cool, relaxing, and fun option for all in our newly renovated Kids Korner.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 10. The Travelers are currently selling Mini Plans and Full Season plans.

You can call the box office at 501-664-1555 to secure seats to your favorite promotions before opening night.

