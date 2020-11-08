Sports bars predict major loss with uncertain Razorback season

On Razorback game days, as many as 100 people would crowd into Dugan's Pub in downtown Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — With so much uncertainty about the future of professional and collegiate sports, some businesses are taking a big hit.

On Razorback game days, as many as 100 people would crowd into Dugan's Pub in downtown Little Rock.

"It's something that we definitely invest time and interest and energy into," owner Don Dugan said.

But with social distancing and an unusual football season coming up, Dugan knows things are not going to look like they usually do.

"We still haven't gone above 33 percent, partially because we're not able to have the socially distancing that we need to have and to space tables out," he said.

He is predicting a big loss in business.

"We're hopeful that we're going to be able to fund some type of relief from this," Dugan said.

But right now, he's focusing on making sure his customers just feel comfortable dining in.

"We're doing our best. My staff is doing incredible at doing what they're doing, and I know it's not necessarily been easy for them, but they're doing a really great job," he said.

Dave Jenkins is the owner of Hogman's Gameday Superstore, the go-to shop for Razorback gear. His sales are down at least 30 percent.

"The last several years have been a difficult time to be in the Razorback business as it is just based on our football record," Jenkins said.

But if the football season is cut short, Jenkins predicts a 50 percent loss in business.

"It's going to be a tough one," he said. “Usually September is our biggest month. That’s the first month of football. That Labor Day weekend, the first home game is always crazy. This year is going to be different.”

This is why it is important to not only support the Razorbacks but your local businesses, too.