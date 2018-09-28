LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - Tuesday October, 9th the Arkansas Game and Fish will hold a squirrel hunting for beginners workshop for kids and adults.

The event will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in downtown Little Rock.Squirrel hunting for beginners is a great way to introduce kids and first-time hunters to the great outdoors. Squirrel hunting in Arkansas is open nine months and doesn't require expensive gear.

Registration is required. If interested call 501-907-0636 or email hollie.berdeja@agfc.ar.gov

