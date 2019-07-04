Although afternoon thunderstorms washed out the Big Red Baseball Series, Benton and Bryant will meet on the baseball field later this month. It will be the inaugural match-up in a series aimed at extending the competition; fun and excitement on full display as they compete in the Salt Bowl each fall.

“It's definitely the start of something new,” Bryant Mayor Allen Scott said.

On Saturday, the tailgate party that began outdoors on the Benton Athletic Complex concourse quickly moved to the school’s indoor practice facility as heavy rain began.

“You can look around and see what this means to Saline County,” Benton Mayor Tom Farmer said. “ We had 30 vendors show up in the rain to be a part of something magnificent.”

Organizers expected well over 1,000 people to fill the stands at Benton’s Everett Field, which was set to be dedicated ahead of the game. The postponement kept many at home, but both mayors agree the unique competition between their towns -- a rivalry largely rooted in unity – remained on full display.

“We'll be working together from now until we're all done,” Allen said. “It's about growing the pie, not growing the pie piece.”

The Panthers and Hornets will now face each other on Thursday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Everett Field. Tickets and wrist bands purchased for Saturday’s game will be honored for admission.