Second half leads Arkansas over UConn — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second-straight match, the Razorback soccer team utilized a strong second half as it was able to score two of its three goals on Sunday in the final 45 minutes to defeat UConn, 3-1, Sunday afternoon at Razorback Field.

The win closes out the three-match homestand for Arkansas and it remains undefeated at home with a 4-0-0 record and is 5-1-1 overall. In all four of their home matches this year, the Razorbacks have totaled two goals or more and have three goals in three consecutive matches.

Junior Marissa Kinsey, along with sophomores Abbi Neece and Parker Goins provided the goals for the Razorbacks. Kinsey’s came in the 38th minute to help equalize the match at 1-1 before halftime, while Neece and Goins’ were both second-half strikes to help the Razorbacks pull away from the Huskies.

Kinsey is now tied with junior Kayla McKeon with three goals on the year to go along with six points. Goins takes over the team lead in points (8) as she has recorded a point in three-consecutive matches.

Over the last three matches, Arkansas has continued to create numerous chances on the attacking side, notching 15 or more shots with six or more finding the target and have won the corners game by a combined 32-6 over that same span.

From Head Coach Colby Hale

“We are always looking for areas to improve and certainly we have a lot of those, but it was a good weekend. We created a lot of pressure on the opponent. I thought our movement off the ball was very good, we have a picture of what we want it to look like and every game we’re getting closer to that. The players worked hard and grinded. There was times where it was really pretty and times where we had to grind it out and I think we’re getting better at both.” – on the perfect weekend with wins over FAU and UConn

From Sophomore Parker Goins

“I knew that the referee was calling a lot of fouls, so I just took the ball in and she happened to clip me from behind. I was just attacking the goal and I got it. I was super relieved because the past couple of times I’ve been missing my PKs, I just knew that I needed to focus and put it in the back of the net.” – on the penalty kick

“Usually, when we’re playing together, we can just look at each other and know what we’re doing. It was good to be playing off of each other.” – on creating a lot of chances with Taylor Malham in the second half

How It Went Down

31st minute – Arkansas found itself in an early hole as UConn snuck one in in the final 15 minutes of the first half. Alexa Casimiro was able to one-time a ball past Alexis Bach from the top of the box after catching Arkansas’ defense on a counterattack. It was Casimiro’s first score of the season.

38th minute – Not to be outdone before the half, Arkansas equalized the match seven minutes later to make it 1-1. After a Razorback corner kick pinballed around the box near the left post, Abi Neece took a shot from 10 yards away and had it deflected right to junior Marissa Kinsey. Kinsey finished with a nice tap past the keeper to score for the third time this year.

65th minute – Neece found herself in the middle of things again midway through the second half with Arkansas looking for a go-ahead goal. Trying for a cross from the far left, Neece’s ball tracked the far post and ended up out of the keeper’s reach and found the right side netting to make it 2-1 Arkansas. It was Neece’s second goal of the year and freshman Emily Russell was credited with the assist off the end line, her first of her career.

86th minute – With already a goal lead and plenty of time left on the clock, Arkansas pushed forward, hoping for the insurance goal. Sophomore Parker Goins and Taylor Malham were working the right side of the field and creating chances when UConn was called for a foul in the middle of the box, forcing a penalty kick in the 86th minute. Goins took the shot and beat the keeper to the right post to make it 3-1 Razorbacks.

Other Key Notes

-With today’s win, Arkansas moves to 4-0-0 at home for the season. Three of Arkansas’ four wins have been by two goals or more and the Razorbacks have scored two or more goals each time.

-For the fourth time this season, the Razorback defense held its opponent to a goal or less. On Sunday, UConn was limited to only eight shots with two finding the target.

-Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Beitz picked up her first career victory in goal, playing the entire second half and making one save.

-Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Alexis Bach made her first career start and second appearance of the weekend.

-Arkansas was awarded seven corners in the match on Sunday and is now 5-1-0 this year when taking seven or more corners.

-Sophomore Parker Goins has tallied at least one point in her last five matches, scoring a goal against FAU and UConn, while picking up an assist in four of the last five.

Up Next

Arkansas opens the 2018 conference season next week as it travels to Athens, Georgia to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday at 6 p.m. It will then return home for its final non-conference match when it takes on Providence at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

© 2018 KTHV