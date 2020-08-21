Sugar Bears add Lasker to 2020 recruiting class

CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball program added the sixth member of its 2020 recruiting class on Friday. Head Coach Sandra Rushing announced the addition of 5-foot-7 guard Tori Lasker, a transfer from Little Rock to the Sugar Bear roster.



Lasker, who began her collegiate career at Little Rock in 2017, scored 168 points for the Trojans in 2019-20. She led Little Rock with 38 made 3-pointers and produced a stellar 3-point percentage of 30.2 percent over the course of last season. She shot 29 percent from the field and averaged 5.6 points per game. She tallied 100 assists, 76 rebounds and 20 steals.



"We’re so happy to have Tori join the Sugar Bear program,” Rushing said. "She plays with so much passion and enthusiasm. She will be fun to watch. She will have to sit for one year, but she will bring experience and leadership skills to our program. Tori is quick with the ball, sees the floor well, has great instincts and can create her own shot. I’m looking forward to seeing her in a Sugar Bear uniform.”



In her three seasons at Little Rock, she’s combined for 679 points, 275 assists, 223 rebounds, and 45 steals. She’s drained 148 3-pointers and shot 34.6 percent from behind the arc. Her 34.6 percent from the field ranks fourth in Little Rock history, while her 148 made field goals ranks fifth. Lasker’s 275 assists ranks eighth in Little Rock history.



2020 SUGAR BEAR SIGNEES

Ruth Balogun • 5-10 G/F • Hamilton Heights Christian Academy • Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jayla Cody • 6-1 F • Valdosta High School • Valdosta, Ga.

Lucy Ibeh • 6-0 F • Collin College/Alabama A&M/ North Central Texas Academy • Lagos, Nigeria

Charlay Conway • 5-6 G • Highland Community College/Marietta High School • Atlanta, Ga.

Lauryn Mapusua • 5-9 G • Hutchinson Community College/Brisbane State High School • Brisbane, Queensland, Australia