Sugar Bears close out three-game homestand with Nicholls

UCA leads the overall series with Nicholls, 17-10, and the Sugar Bears are 8-4 in Conway.

CONWAY, Ark — The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team plays its final game of a three-game homestand against Nicholls in the Farris Center on Saturday.

The Sugar Bears will need someone to step-up on the offensive end of the court with UCA’s leading scorer, Jalisa Outlaw, out. In the last contest, Romola Dominguez was the only Sugar Bear in double-digits with 12 points. Lucy Ibeh leads active players with 8.6 points per game. She has a team-high 56 rebounds and a team-high 20 steals. Savanna Walker is second with 6.1 points per game, second on the team in assists with 19, and second in steals with 10. Briana Trigg is second on the team with 55 rebounds and is averaging 5.0 rebounds per game. Tori Lasker leads the Sugar Bears with 25 assists and is averaging 4.0 points per game. Jayla Cody has a team-high five blocks and has chipped in with 28 points. As a team, UCA is tied for 53rd in the NCAA with 147 free-throws made, which is fifth in the conference.

UCA leads the overall series with Nicholls, 17-10, and the Sugar Bears are 8-4 in Conway. However, the Colonels have won three of the last four matchups, including a 67-58 victory in Conway in the last meeting.

Nicholls is led by Chelsea Cain who is averaging 16.5 points per game and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. Cain is tied for 29th in the NCAA with 49 free-throws made and is tied for first in the Southland. Anna McKendree leads the Colonels with 35 assists and is second on the team with 23 steals. Terris McKay has a team-high 26 steals. As a team, Nicholls is tied for 16th in the NCAA with 113 steals and force opponents to an average of 20.9 turnovers per game, which is tied for 24th in the NCAA.

Sugar Bear fans, be sure to stop by the table at the main entrance for the Newk's Eatery Early Arrival gift. The first 50 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a buy one entrée, get one free. Newk's Eatery is a proud partner of UCA Athletics.