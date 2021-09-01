Sugar Bears fall to Bearkats at home

Sam Houston started the final quarter on a 12-4 run and extended its lead to 61-52, with 5:23. The Sugar Bears managed to pull within five, 63-58, with 2:21 left.

CONWAY, Ark — The Central Arkansas women’s basketball team played in the Farris Center for the first time in 2021 as it hosted Southland Conference foe Sam Houston. The Sugar Bears (2-8, 0-2) fell to the Bearkats (5-4, 1-2), 67-60, on Saturday.

UCA jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after Savanna Walker hit two free throws and Tori Lasker added a fast-break layup. The Bearkats scored the next six points on two 3-poiners and took a 6-4 lead with 5:29 left in the first quarter. The Sugar Bears regained the lead as Briana Trigg converted an and-1 play with just over 4:00 left in the stanza. Sam Houston scored the game’s next five points, but Central Arkansas was unfazed and finished the quarter on a 4-0 run, to make the score 11-11.

UCA continued its run from the end of the first quarter with a 4-0 run to start the second. After the game was tied at 20-20 with 3:27 left in the half, the Bearkats made three free throws to take a slim 23-20 advantage. After she drove into the lane, Lasker found Hannah Langhi with a perfectly placed no-look pass. Langhi made the wide-open jumper to give UCA a slight 24-23 lead with 1:53 left in the second quarter. Lasker drained a jumper with 32 seconds left before the break and put the Sugar Bears back on top, 26-25. Faith Cook hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded for the half and gave Sam Houston a 28-26 lead.

UCA and Sam Houston traded baskets to start the third. After the score was tied 38-38 with 5:29 left in the third, the Sugar Bears went on an 8-2 run and held a 46-40 lead with 3:19 left in the period. Sam Houston went on an 8-2 run to tie the score at 48-48, with just under a minute left in the quarter. The Bearkats added a free throw and went to the fourth with a 49-48 lead.

Sam Houston started the final quarter on a 12-4 run and extended its lead to 61-52, with 5:23. The Sugar Bears managed to pull within five, 63-58, with 2:21 left in regulation. The Sam Houston lead was too much for UCA to overcome and the Bearkats won by a final score of 67-60.

Walker paced the Sugar Bears with a team-high 16 points, which is a new season high. Lasker finished with a career-high 13 points and added a game-high five assists. Langhi added a season-high 10 points, led UCA with seven rebounds, and produced a game-high two blocks.

Faith Cook led Sam Houston with a game-high 23 points and had a game-high four steals. Amber Leggett added 20 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Bearkats.

The Sugar Bears remain at home for another SLC matchup with Stephen F. Austin. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

From the Coach – Head Coach Sandra Rushing