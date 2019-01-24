NEW ORLEANS — Holding onto a two-point lead in the waning seconds against New Orleans on Wednesday night, Central Arkansas got a stop when the Sugar Bears needed it most. In fact, they got two.



After Kamry Orr knocked down a free throw to put the Sugar Bears up two with 23 seconds left, the Privateers got a potential go-ahead 3-point attempt with 13 seconds remaining – but Orr was there on the closeout to block the shot out of bounds. The Privateers then got the ball inside to heavily-guarded 6-foot-5 center Kayla Thomas, but her shot was off the mark and Hannah Langhi was there to corral the ball as time ran out, giving Central Arkansas the 62-60 win at Lakefront Arena.



The Sugar Bears (7-10, 2-5 Southland) defeated the Privateers (5-11, 1-6) thanks in large part to the efforts of Orr and Langhi not only on the last possession, but throughout the game. Orr scored a team-high 20 points – her sixth 20-point game of the season – and had 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and the crucial block in 31 minutes. Langhi had her first collegiate double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds with a block and 2 steals in a season-high 36 minutes.



After getting four points on the final possession of the first half on a Savannah Lowe free throw, offensive rebound by Langhi and 3-pointer from Antonija Bozic, the Sugar Bears went into the locker room up 33-25.



The lead would grow to nine early in the fourth quarter, but the Privateers chipped away over the next several minutes, closing to within one with 1:36 to play. After a Sugar Bear turnover, UNO squandered a chance to take the lead and the Sugar Bears took advantage with a pullup jumper by Orr to make it 61-58 with 49 seconds to play.



The Privateers cut the Central Arkansas lead back to one on their next possession on a pair of free throws from Alyssa Quixley, making it 61-60 with 42 seconds left. UNO sent Orr to the line with 23 seconds to play, where she made the second of two for what would prove to be the game's final point.



The Sugar Bears shot 45.7 percent (21 of 46) from the field for the game, and hit 17 of 22 (77.3 percent) from the free throw line – outscoring UNO by two at the line, just the second time in conference play to outscore their opposition from the charity stripe.



Shay Johnson had 8 points in 11 minutes to lead the Sugar Bear reserves, with the Central Arkansas bench outscoring the Privateers' 23-14.



Thomas led UNO with 20 points and 6 rebounds, with Shania Woods adding 13 and 5 and Quixley 11 points.



The Sugar Bears wrap up their road swing Saturday at Abilene Christian at 1:00pm.