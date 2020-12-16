Sugar Bears host Little Rock Wednesday

Jalisa Outlaw leads the Sugar Bears with 13.2 points per game, including a career-high 22 points against No. 13 Arkansas.

CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team returns to the friendly confines of the Farris Center for a matchup against Little Rock in the Governor’s I-40 Showdown presented by the Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield on Wednesday. UCA comes into the contest 1-4, while Little Rock is 2-3.

Jalisa OuJalitlaw leads the Sugar Bears with 13.2 points per game, including a career-high 22 points against No. 13 Arkansas. Outlaw was an honorable mention selection for the Southland Player of the Week for her performance against No. 13 Arkansas. Lucy Ibeh is averaging double-digit points with 10.3 points per game and leads UCA with 8.0 rebounds per game. Ibeh’s rebounding average is tied for 159th in the NCAA and tied for second in the Southland. Tori Lasker is averaging 3.0 assists per game and leads the team. Savanna Walker leads UCA with 11 assists. Ibeh and Briana Trigg are tied for the team lead with 32 rebounds.

Wednesday marks the 26th meeting between UCA and Little Rock. The Sugar Bears lead the series 22-3. Central Arkansas has won 13 of the last 15 meetings, but the Trojans won last season’s meeting 63-48, in Little Rock.

The Trojans are led by Mayra Caicedo who leads the team with 40 assists and 8.0 assists per game. Caicedo is third in the NCAA and first in the Sun Belt in both assists and assists per game. Caicedo is tied for the team lead with two double-doubles. Krystan Vornes is tied for 65th in the country with 44 rebounds and is second in the Sun Belt. Vornes is tied for 117th in the NCAA with 8.8 rebounds per game and is sixth in the Sun Belt.

Admission to tomorrow’s game will be free, but there will be limited attendance. If you purchased a ticket to tomorrow’s contest please contact the UCA Ticket Office about a refund. UCA’s clear bag policy and mask policy are still in place. Gates open an hour before tip at 6 p.m.