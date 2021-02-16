Sugar Bears, Ladyjacks game Wednesday postponed

University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball game at Stephen F. Austin that was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, has been moved to a later date.

CONWAY, Arkansas — With inclement weather approaching and the safety of our student-athletes in mind, the University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball game at Stephen F. Austin that was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, has been moved to a later date.

The Sugar Bears and McNeese Cowgirls game on Monday, March 1, is being moved to a 5:30 p.m. start.

UCA and SFA will play Monday, Feb. 22, in Nacogdoches, Texas. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip.