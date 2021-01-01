Sugar Bears open Southland Conference play at McNeese State

CONWAY, Ark — The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team travels for the Southland Conference opener at McNeese on Saturday. This will be the 29th meeting between the two programs. In the last 10 seasons, the Sugar Bears have a 6-4 record in conference openers.

Jalisa Outlaw leads the Sugar Bears with 116 points, which is tied for 109th in the NCAA and fourth in the Southland. Outlaw leads the team with 14.9 points per game and a has a team-high 38 made free throws. Outlaw’s free throws made is tied for 19th in the country and second in the SLC. Her free-throw percentage of 86.4 percent is tied for 82nd in the nation and leads the Southland. Lucy Ibeh is averaging 9.3 points per game and leads UCA with 6.6 rebounds per game. Ibeh is currently tied for 56th in the NCAA with 17 steals and is sixth in the Southland. Ibeh is second on the team with 46 rebounds. Tori Lasker is averaging 2.8 assists per game and leads the team with 17 assists. Savanna Walker is second on the team with 16 assists. Briana Trigg leads the team with 47 rebounds.