Sugar Bears, Privateers game postponed

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans and the Southland Conference have announced that the Privateers women's basketball game against Central Arkansas, initially scheduled for tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 6) at the UNO Lakefront Arena, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.



A new date for the game has not been determined and will be announced as soon as it is confirmed on UCASports.com and across all social media platforms.



Central Arkansas is scheduled to return to the court for a home matchup against Sam Houston State on Saturday, Jan. 9. Tip is slated for 1 p.m.