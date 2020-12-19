Sugar Bears win round two against UAPB

The UCA defense held UAPB to 28 points for the entire second half, which is the fewest points the Sugar Bears have given up in the second half.

CONWAY, Ark — Lucy Ibeh led the team with a game-high 13 points as Central Arkansas defeated Arkansas at Pine Bluff, 72-54, Friday at the Farris Center. The Sugar Bears improved to 2-5 on the season, while the Lady Lions dropped to 1-3 on the year.

After the Lady Lions scored the first two points of the game, the Sugar Bears responded with a 14-3 run paced by Savanna Walker with six points. UCA finished the quarter with an 18-9 lead. In the first period, UCA shot 46.2 percent from the field, including 50.0 percent from 3-point range. The Central Arkansas defense held UAPB to just 20.0 percent from the field. UCA was strong on the glass and outrebounded the Lady Lions 15-5 in the quarter.

The intensity picked up in the second period, as UAPB managed to close the gap on UCA’s lead. Nissa Sam-Grant knocked down a 3-pointer to start the quarter for UAPB, Jalisa Outlaw answered with a 3-pointer for the Sugar Bears. The Lady Lions cut the Central Arkansas lead down to one, 21-20, at the 6:50 mark. After UCA extended its lead to 26-20, the Sugar Bear defense was outstanding as several players knocked the ball out of UAPB ball handlers and forced a shot clock violation. Tori Lasker ended the half with a 3-point buzzer beater and gave UCA a 37-26 lead at the break.

At the half, UCA shot 52.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from behind the arc. The Sugar Bear defense remained stout as it held UAPB to 12.5 percent from behind the 3-point line and 33.3 percent from the field. As a team, Central Arkansas had 22 rebounds, while UAPB had 15.

It was a defensive battle to start the third quarter as neither team scored a basket until the 8:00 mark when UAPB made a layup. After the Lady Lions pulled within 10, the Sugar Bears went on a 15-4 run to end the period. Ibeh and Outlaw scored six points each. Lasker collected three assists in the period.

Outlaw opened the final period with a 3-pointer and Jayla Cody added a free throw to put UCA up 59-34, early in the quarter. UAPB answered with a 6-0 run and cut the Sugar Bear’s lead to 59-40. Central Arkansas outscored UAPB 7-4, to end the game.

The UCA defense held UAPB to 28 points for the entire second half, which is the fewest points the Sugar Bears have given up in the second half.

Ibeh posted a game-high 13 points and went 7-for-10 from the free-throw line. Ibeh produced a game-high three steals. Walker added a season-high 12 points and tied her career-high assists with four. Outlaw finished the game in double-digits with 12 points and chipped in with five rebounds. Briana Trigg finished with a game-high 10 rebounds, added eight points, and collected a season-high two steals. Lasker posted her best point total wearing the Purple and Gray, with seven points. Terri Crawford notched a season-high six rebounds and added six points. Carley Hudspeth produced a season-high six points and went a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range.

As a team, the Sugar Bears shot 44.4 percent from the field and 46.2 from behind the 3-point line, both are new season-highs. The team’s 44 rebounds are the second most on the season.

Kayla Simmons led the Lady Lions with 12 points. Kaila Walker added a double-digit finish with 11 points and dished out a team-high four assists. Khadijah Brown led the team with nine rebounds.

The Sugar Bears take to the road for the final time in 2020, as they travel to No. 12 Mississippi State. The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start time on Sunday, and will be on the SEC Network. This will be the first meeting in program history.

From the Coach – Head Coach Sandra Rushing