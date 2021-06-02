Sule scores 10 to carry Texas State over Little Rock 57-47

Shelby Adams had six rebounds for Texas State. Nikola Maric had 12 points for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong added 11 rebounds.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Alonzo Sule posted 10 points as Texas State beat Little Rock 57-47.

Shooting woes continued in Texas.



We'll try to regroup tomorrow.#LittleRocksTeam pic.twitter.com/vV0XZE8Eyh — Little Rock Basketball (@LittleRockMBB) February 5, 2021

The Bobcats remain undefeated in three games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Texas State defeated Little Rock 67-56 on Jan. 16.

